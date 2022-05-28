Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the April 30th total of 837,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 674.8 days.

DCNSF remained flat at $$19.58 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

About Dai-ichi Life (Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

