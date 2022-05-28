Daiwa Capital Markets Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $800.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,150.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $912.68.

Tesla stock opened at $759.63 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $911.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $950.68. The company has a market cap of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

