DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $130.78 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $130.78 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00006374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01448060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008799 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,890,760 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

