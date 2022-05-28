Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.70) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

