Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 889,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,122. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

