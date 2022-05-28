Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the April 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYLLF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 83,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,190. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

