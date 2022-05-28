Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on August 8th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.
NYSE:DE opened at $360.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.80.
DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
