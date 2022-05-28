Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 94 ($1.18) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 187 ($2.35).

ROO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 85.92 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.77. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 79.24 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.99).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($55,949.72). Insiders have sold a total of 120,244 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,800 over the last three months.

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.