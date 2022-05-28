Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.58) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.33.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

