Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97 or better for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $107.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.24 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

