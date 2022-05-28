Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Up 4.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 119,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 89,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

