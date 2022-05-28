Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $82.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

