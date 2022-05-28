DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 149.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,674 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $12,912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.