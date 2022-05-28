Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.44 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $285.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $32,264.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,058,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $116,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,612 shares of company stock worth $443,571. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
