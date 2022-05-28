Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $32,264.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,058,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $443,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

