Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DXLG stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.99.
In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $32,264.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,058,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $443,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.