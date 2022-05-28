Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.06. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 2,100 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33.
About Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY)
Featured Articles
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.