Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $562.39.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $470.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.14.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

