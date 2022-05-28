Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $234.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.