Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 225 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

