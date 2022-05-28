DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Down 56.1% in May

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.78 on Friday. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 500,615 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 257,818 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,011,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 411,304 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

