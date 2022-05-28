Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 352,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $126,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

