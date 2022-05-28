Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,642. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

