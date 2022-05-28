Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSX opened at $6.42 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $587.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Diana Shipping Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.