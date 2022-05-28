DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.58.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

