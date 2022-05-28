DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,700. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DISH Network by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

