DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $386,627.20 and approximately $4,166.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00090949 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 18,232,553 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

