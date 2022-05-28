Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.20.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.50. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

