Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.39-$11.59 EPS.

DG traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.50. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.20.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

