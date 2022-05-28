Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

