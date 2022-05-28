Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $187.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

