Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76-28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.89 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

