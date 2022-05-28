Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

