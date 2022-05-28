Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

