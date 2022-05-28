Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.