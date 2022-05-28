Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.