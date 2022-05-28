Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial to $178.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.