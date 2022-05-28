Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOMA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

Doma stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Doma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $608.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

