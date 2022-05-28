Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in May

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 1,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.55. 6,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.80.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.