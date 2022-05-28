DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the April 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,124,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,498,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 504,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

