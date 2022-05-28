DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.26.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

