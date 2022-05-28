DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
