Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 212.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.