DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce $92.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.51 million. DZS reported sales of $82.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $394.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.55 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $432.91 million, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $445.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 105,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.27. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

