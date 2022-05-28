e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

