e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.81 EPS.

NYSE:ELF traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

