E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.97) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, research analysts expect that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

