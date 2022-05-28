Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in May

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of GRF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.