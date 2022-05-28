Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EAXR remained flat at $$8.77 during trading hours on Friday. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.
Ealixir Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ealixir (EAXR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.