Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Earthstone Energy worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

NYSE ESTE opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

