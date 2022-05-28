Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in May

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of EVF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 55,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,605. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

