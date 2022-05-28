Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of EBCOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. 2,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Ebara has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.
About Ebara (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.