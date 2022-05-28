Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EBCOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. 2,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Ebara has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

